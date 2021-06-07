Aaron Rodgers expected to miss Packers minicamp

The Green Bay Packers will begin mandatory minicamp this week, and Aaron Rodgers is not expected to be in attendance.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the unsurprising news about Rodgers. The Packers quarterback risks being fined by the team for not attending the event.

Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers is not expected to attend Green Bay’s mandatory minicamp that starts Tuesday, per sources. Green Bay could opt to fine him $93,085 for his absences or it could make it an excused absence and waive the fine. But Rodgers is not expected there. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 7, 2021

There is some thinking that Packers may be daring Rodgers not to show up. If Rodgers declines to attend, as is expected, he could turn the fans against him.

The Packers could feel they have a backup plan if Rodgers does not show. They could collect the fines, not pay Rodgers this season, and see how Jordan Love does.

The Seahawks withstood Russell Wilson’s trade demands. Could the Packers do the same with Rodgers? I doubt they would win a staredown with Rodgers, but they may feel they can.