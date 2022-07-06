Everyone made the same joke about Aaron Rodgers’ first tattoo

Aaron Rodgers shared on Instagram Wednesday photos of what he says is his first tattoo.

The ink appears to be on the inside of Rodgers’ left forearm and contains some astrology symbols. There is an open eye at the top and two lions.

Everyone ended up making the same joke about the tattoo because of who it reminded them of. Yes, many fans thought it was the exact sort of tattoo they would expect Kyrie Irving to get.

Rodgers: “Give me the Kyrie.” Tattoo Artist: “Say no more.” — Robert Hune-Kalter (@Whatstheskoop) July 6, 2022

It’s called The Kyrie Irving — Brando Simeo Starkey (@BrandoStarkey) July 6, 2022

Kyrie will Love it — 𝐊𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐲𝐚𝐦𝐢 (@papyfaye1) July 6, 2022

Rodgers kyrie — Jack Edwards (@jedsportstakes) July 6, 2022

Him and Kyrie should just stop messing around and just marry each other already — Andrew Green (@AndrewwGreen) July 6, 2022

looks inspired by kyrie — moses (@_TheRealMoses) July 6, 2022

If you are starting to remind people of Kyrie Irving, it’s time to reevaluate your life choices. Maybe that’s something Rodgers needs to ponder.