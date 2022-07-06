 Skip to main content
Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Everyone made the same joke about Aaron Rodgers’ first tattoo

July 6, 2022
by Larry Brown
Aaron Rodgers ready to throw

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers shared on Instagram Wednesday photos of what he says is his first tattoo.

The ink appears to be on the inside of Rodgers’ left forearm and contains some astrology symbols. There is an open eye at the top and two lions.

Everyone ended up making the same joke about the tattoo because of who it reminded them of. Yes, many fans thought it was the exact sort of tattoo they would expect Kyrie Irving to get.

If you are starting to remind people of Kyrie Irving, it’s time to reevaluate your life choices. Maybe that’s something Rodgers needs to ponder.

