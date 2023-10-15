Aaron Rodgers already taking key step in injury recovery

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is adamant that he wants to return for a potential playoff run, and he is backing up that goal with some of the work he is doing on the field before the team’s Week 6 game.

Rodgers was spotted making throws on the field prior to the Jets’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, barely a month after he tore his Achilles in Week 1. Rodgers was even planting on his front foot and did not seem to be throwing casually.

Aaron Rodgers out here throwing 34 days after rupturing his Achilles and 32 days after surgery to repair it. As you can see he’s planting on his front foot and not just a few throws. He threw for about five minutes. #Jets pic.twitter.com/1RdkU6AIf4 — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) October 15, 2023

There is obviously a massive difference between throwing on the field before a game and actually playing, as this does not actually involve Rodgers having to test his mobility. Still, this is remarkable progress given how recently he suffered an injury that typically keeps players out for as much as a calendar year.

Rodgers underwent an unorthodox procedure that is designed to quicken recovery time, and he genuinely thinks he can be back for the playoffs. Plenty are skeptical, but Rodgers will just want to prove them wrong.