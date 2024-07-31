 Skip to main content
Aaron Rodgers defends his confrontations with teammates at Jets camp

July 31, 2024
by Grey Papke
Aaron Rodgers on the sideline

Aug 19, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during warmups for the Jets game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets training camp has not been the happiest place in the world since it started, with the offense looking uneven and quarterback Aaron Rodgers looking frustrated. The quarterback took time, however, to try to address some of the questions that have arisen as a result of it all.

Rodgers has had a few on-field arguments with teammates, including some with wide receiver Garrett Wilson. According to Rodgers, however, that is a sign of a healthy relationship, and that the two are passionately discussing how to be the best on the field.

“We’re just passionately talking about the details. We have a great relationship,” Rodgers said of Wilson.

Rodgers said the same about second-year center Joe Tippmann, who has struggled with snaps in camp enough that the quarterback has gotten on him frequently. According to Rodgers, that is because Tippmann can take it, and has the potential to be a standout offensive lineman.

“He’s got a chance to be an All-Pro. If he’s snapping the ball a little wayward from time to time he can take me jumping on his a–,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers’ frustration boiled over on Monday, prompting a lot of speculation about whether the Jets’ offense was in good shape or not. We won’t have a good clue until we see them in action, but Rodgers is, at least publicly, not showing too much concern about the state of things.

