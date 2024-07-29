Aaron Rodgers was livid with Jets after bad practice

The New York Jets’ first practice in pads went very poorly on Monday, at least in the eyes of Aaron Rodgers, and he was not afraid to let his teammates know it.

Rodgers was “visibly upset” through much of Monday’s practice, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN, and lashed out at his teammates on several occasions. Much of Rodgers’ frustration seemingly stemmed from numerous miscues from the offensive line, including a number of sacks and poor snaps from second-year center Joe Tippmann. The quarterback was also livid when one of his offensive linemen stepped on his foot, sending him to the ground.

“Honestly, he expects the same standard that he holds himself to out of everyone else, and today just didn’t resemble that at all. I think as an offense we were just a little bit sloppy,” wide receiver Allen Lazard told reporters after the practice.

This is not necessarily cause for panic, especially this early in camp. However, it is the first taste some with the Jets are getting of Rodgers, considering how his season was derailed by injury just a few snaps in last year. Rodgers does not want that to happen again, and that means he needs solid play from his offensive line.

Some critics might point out that the Jets might not be so discombobulated had Rodgers been present for minicamp. The reality, however, is that it’s very early in camp, and like every team, the Jets simply have some things to iron out.