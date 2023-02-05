Aaron Rodgers keeps being linked to 1 AFC team

Aaron Rodgers could end up changing teams this offseason, and he keeps being linked to one team.

Rodgers is competing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the California coast, where there are still plenty of Raiders fans. Rodgers kept hearing from fans of the Silver & Black, who were recruiting him throughout the tournament.

Rodgers even gave a big smile to some fans who called out “Raiders” to him.

Another video showed Rodgers’ response to a fan who teased him with a Davante Adams comment.

Rodgers even addressed the subject during an interview with CBS’ Amanda Balionis. He mentioned all the Raiders funs he’s hearing from.

"The predominant team that we hear as we're walking is Raiders."@AaronRodgers12 spoke with @Amanda_Balionis about input from fans this week on which team he should join next season 👀 pic.twitter.com/stTwBgj2Vt — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) February 4, 2023

“I’m just going to say that the predominant team that we hear as we’re walking is Raiders. A lot of Raider fans are encouraging me, a lot of ‘Davante misses you’ comments. We’re having some fun with it,” Rodgers said.

Adding to the intrigue was a tweet from Sam Barrington. Barrington is a former Packers linebacker, who was teammates with Rodgers and Davante Adams from 2014-2015.

Just spoke with a friend of mine who is very in tuned with Packers/Aaron Rodgers situation. Aaron will be a @Raiders in 2023 — Sam Barrington (@Sam_Barrington_) February 5, 2023

“Just spoke with a friend of mine who is very in tuned with Packers/Aaron Rodgers situation. Aaron will be a

@Raiders in 2023,” Barrington tweeted.

The Raiders are parting ways with Derek Carr and will need a new quarterback for 2023. Could that new QB be the four-time league MVP?