Aaron Rodgers defends Marquez Valdes-Scantling after costly fumble

Aaron Rodgers isn’t throwing Marquez Valdes-Scantling under the bus after the wide receiver’s costly fumble in Sunday’s loss.

Valdes-Scantling coughed up the ball at his own 30-yard line after making a catch early in overtime against Indianapolis. Colts defensive lineman DeForest Buckner recovered, setting his team up for a straightforward game-winning field goal.

After the game, Rodgers defended his wide receiver, saying it was essentially just bad timing.

“I have a lot of love for Marquez,” Rodgers said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “S–t, I’ve had my fair share of fumbles. It’s just bad timing.”

There had been rumors in the past that Valdes-Scantling was among the young wide receivers on the Packers that Rodgers simply didn’t think much of. The quarterback is a perfectionist, and at times has seemed displeased that the team has not gotten him more weapons. Still, that’s not the fault of Valdes-Scantling. Rodgers is right: it could happen to anybody.