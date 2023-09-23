Aaron Rodgers reveals his message to Zach Wilson ahead of Jets-Patriots

Aaron Rodgers is set to miss the entire season. But the 4-time MVP apparently remains in close contact with current New York Jets starter Zach Wilson.

Rodgers made a recent appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” and opened up about his relationship with Wilson. The 39-year-old said that he is fully rooting for Wilson and that their line of communication stays active “every single day.”

“I talk to Zach all the time,” Rodgers told McAfee. “I love Zach. Excellent guy. We talk every single day. Pulling for him. Just want him to go out and play free and confident this week. You know, Bill Belichick and the Patriots. Jets haven’t beaten them in a while. So, good time to end the streak.”

“I talk to Zach Wilson all the time. I love Zach. We talk every single day. I’m pulling for him. I just want him to go out & play free & confident this week. Bill Belichick & the Patriots, the #Jets haven’t beaten them in a while, so good time to end the streak.”- Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/RvnylA9I7C — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) September 22, 2023

Ever since Rodgers’ season-ending injury, there have been reports about the veteran QB offering guidance to his backup. Their mentor-mentee relationship appears to be developing nicely.

Rodgers knows what it’s like to share a QB room with a much younger first-round pick like Wilson. Green Bay Packers signal-caller Jordan Love sat behind Rodgers for three full seasons. Just like with Wilson, Rodgers reached out to Love following the Packers QB’s strong showing in Week 1.

Despite the knee injury, Rodgers seems to be keeping himself involved with his fellow QBs.

H/T New York Post