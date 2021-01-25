Aaron Rodgers addresses Packers’ decision to kick field goal

The Green Bay Packers chose not to put the ball in Aaron Rodgers’ hands in the biggest moment of Sunday’s NFC Championship loss, and he had an interesting reaction to that decision after the game.

Trailing 31-23 with 2:05 left in the fourth quarter, the Packers opted to kick a field goal from the Buccaneers’ 8-yard line. The Packers hoped they could stop Tampa Bay with all three timeouts remining, but the Bucs were able to get a first down to run out the clock.

Most were stunned that the Packers didn’t give Rodgers the chance to go for a touchdown and a two-point conversion that would have tied the game. Asked about the decision after the game, the Green Bay quarterback simply said he understood the decision, but it wasn’t his to make.

Aaron Rodgers right now on not going for it on 4th down:

“I didn’t have a decision on that one. That wasn’t my decision. But understand the decision and thinking with all of our timeouts. But wasn’t my decision.” Adds, he feels “gutted” by the loss. — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) January 24, 2021

Rodgers sounds crushed, as he should. It’s hard to believe he didn’t at least try to talk coach Matt LaFleur into going for it. The contrast is particularly stark when you see how much influence Rodgers’ counterpart in the game had over his team’s decision-making.

Rodgers went 33/48 in the loss, throwing for 346 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. The defeat dropped him to 1-4 in NFC Championship games in his career.