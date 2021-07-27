Aaron Rodgers reportedly wants Randall Cobb back with Packers

One of Aaron Rodgers’ requests of the Green Bay Packers apparently is that the team bring back one of his favorite wide receivers.

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Rodgers has asked the Packers to reacquire wide receiver Randall Cobb, who played with Rodgers between 2011 and 2018 and is currently with the Houston Texans. Salary cap issues could complicate things, but Silverstein says the acquisition “could happen.”

This is not a joke. It doesn't mean the deal is 100% going to happen. There are salary cap issues that could prevent it, but Randall Cobb returning to the #Packers at Rodgers' behest could happen. I wonder how Amari Rodgers feels about it. https://t.co/Fe4NPg67uO — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) July 27, 2021

Cobb seems like an odd player for Rodgers’ return to hinge on. However, we do know that the Packers quarterback has some strong opinions about the wide receivers he throws to. One of Rodgers’ former teammates has suggested that Rodgers isn’t happy with how the team has let veteran contributors leave during the quarterback’s tenure, and Cobb would fall into that category.

The 30-year-old Cobb’s best season came with the Packers in 2014, when he caught 12 touchdowns and racked up 1,287 receiving yards. He played in only ten games for Houston in 2020, catching 38 passes for 441 yards and three touchdowns.