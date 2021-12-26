Aaron Rodgers’ record 443rd touchdown ball contained an error

The special ball Aaron Rodgers used to throw his Green Bay Packers record 443rd touchdown pass contained an error.

Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in his Packers’ 24-22 win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. His first touchdown pass of the game helped him break Brett Favre’s record for most touchdown passes by a Packers quarterback.

The NFL had a special sticker on the balls to note the record. However, the sticker said 433 instead of 443.

One small problem… that commemorative ball says 433, not 443 for Rodgers record-breaking touchdown pass. pic.twitter.com/kgMgXWDd3O — Shannon The Dude (@ShannonTheDude) December 25, 2021

That’s nothing a new sticker can’t fix. Or maybe it’s best to keep the ball with the error given how those can become collectible items too.

If you’re wondering what happened with the ball, the FOX announcing team shared that Rodgers did something very cool with it.