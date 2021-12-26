 Skip to main content
Aaron Rodgers’ record 443rd touchdown ball contained an error

December 25, 2021
by Larry Brown

Aaron Rodgers' ball had a mistake

The special ball Aaron Rodgers used to throw his Green Bay Packers record 443rd touchdown pass contained an error.

Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in his Packers’ 24-22 win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. His first touchdown pass of the game helped him break Brett Favre’s record for most touchdown passes by a Packers quarterback.

The NFL had a special sticker on the balls to note the record. However, the sticker said 433 instead of 443.

That’s nothing a new sticker can’t fix. Or maybe it’s best to keep the ball with the error given how those can become collectible items too.

If you’re wondering what happened with the ball, the FOX announcing team shared that Rodgers did something very cool with it.

