Aaron Rodgers sending record ball to Brett Favre’s grandson Parker

Aaron Rodgers is doing something very cool with his record ball.

Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in the first half of the Green Bay Packers’ game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. The first of the three TD passes gave Rodgers 443 in his career. That surpassed Brett Favre’s record of 442 touchdown passes with the Packers.

The pass went to Allen Lazard, who gave the ball back to Rodgers.

According to FOX’s broadcast, Rodgers is giving the record ball to Favre’s 11-year-old grandson, Parker.

“Believe it or not, this keepsake and career touchdown pass number 443 is going to Brett Favre’s grandson, Parker, if you can believe that,” Joe Buck and Troy Aikman said on FOX’s telecast. “And if Parker’s anything like Papa, he’ll be out there throwing it in the yard next week.”

That’s an unbelievably cool gesture from Rodgers.

Two years ago, Favre wrote that Parker’s favorite quarterback was Rodgers.

How cool is it to get the ball from your favorite quarterback that broke your grandfather’s record? It doesn’t get better than that.