Aaron Rodgers throws shade at Joe Biden after his latest awkward moment

Aaron Rodgers admitted that he felt like an old geezer after the Pittsburgh Steelers’ preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rodgers did not take the field for the contest as his Steelers beat the Jaguars 31-25 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. But he faced a different kind of adversity once the game ended.

The 41-year-old opened up to reporters on Tuesday about feeling his age as he tried to socialize with the Jaguars, who have one of the youngest rosters in the NFL.

“I’m 21 years in the league. So I’m over there like, ‘Who do I know on Jacksonville?’ … I was kind of looking around, doing the Joe Biden. ‘I guess I don’t know anybody here, so I’m going to just walk off.'”

Aaron Rodgers said after 21 years in the league, he "gravitates toward the old heads," so when he was walking off the field in Jacksonville and started looking around, he did the "Joe Biden," realized he didn't know anyone, and then joined up with Cam Heyward and TJ Watt.

The four-time MVP later spotted a couple of his old head teammates, Cam Heyward and TJ Watt, and decided to walk toward them instead.

Biden, who turns 83 in November, is double the age of Rodgers. But it’s understandable why Rodgers feels like a senior citizen in a sea of youngsters.

Rodgers was able to name the people who knew from the other team on one hand. He was familiar with Jaguars special teams coach Heath Farwell and running backs coach Chad Morton. Both coaches played in the NFL during Rodgers’ early years and are now well into their new careers.

The 10-time Pro Bowler is also acquainted with Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, whom Aaron has “met a few times.”

Rodgers’ unfamiliarity with the Jaguars players is a testament to his longevity. He has been in the league since 2005, which means he’s starting the third decade of his NFL career. His age definitely contributed to the Steelers being one of the oldest teams in the NFL coming into next season.