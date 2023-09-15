Aaron Rodgers makes strong statement about his football future

There has been a lot of certainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers’ future in the NFL after he tore his Achilles on Monday night, but the star quarterback seemed to make his intentions very clear during an interview on Friday.

Rodgers was a guest on Friday’s edition of “The Pat McAfee Show,” which typically hosts the quarterback for a weekly interview during the NFL season. Speaking from what appeared to be a hospital bed, the four-time MVP discussed what the future holds for him now that he is facing a long and difficult recovery. Rodgers sent a very clear message and challenged people to doubt him.

“I think what I’d like to say is give me the doubts. Give me the doubts. Give me the timetables. Give me all the things that you think can, should, or will happen, because all I need is that one little extra percent of inspiration,” Rodgers said. “Give me your doubts. Give me your prognostications and then watch what I do.”

Rodgers certainly sounded like a man who has no intention of retiring. In fact, he even indicated that he has not ruled out playing again this season. The 39-year-old said there have been some “interesting timetables” with other athletes who have suffered Achilles injuries. McAfee’s co-host AJ Hawk then asked Rodgers if returning this year is a possibility.

“I think as Kevin Garnett said, anything’s possible. … I’m gonna try and push this thing as much as it’ll allow me to,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers underwent surgery on Wednesday. The procedure was performed by renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache. As The Athletic explained, ElAttrache has performed a more modern technique on other athletes that allows the patient to begin physical activity much earlier in the rehab process. Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers had the procedure in 2021, and he returned to the field less than six months later.

That timetable still seems extremely far-fetched for Rodgers. Akers was 22 when he had his surgery, so it would be unreasonable to think Rodgers can return to the field as quickly as someone who is half his age. Though, that seems to be the exact type of doubt the quarterback wants to use as fuel.

Whatever the case, Rodgers clearly spoke like he does not intend for his Jets story to end after just four plays.