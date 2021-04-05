Report: Aaron Rodgers struggling with this wedding decision

Aaron Rodgers is suddenly planning a wedding after his relationship with actress Shailene Woodley progressed at a rapid pace, but there may end up being some major tension surrounding the big day.

Rodgers has had a strained relationship with his immediate family for many years. A source told Us Weekly recently that the Green Bay Packers quarterback has been thinking about which family members to invite to his wedding and that it has been “weighing heavily on him.”

“It’ll for sure be a special day and it would be wrong of him to not invite his family, but everyone is aware of their strained relationship and knows that [those] problems aren’t going to get fixed in one day,” the source said. “Whether they decide to come [is] up to them.”

Rodgers and Woodley are planning to get married in California, which is where the majority of both of their families and friends live. The exact date is not yet known.

Rodgers has had a strained relationship with his family for at least seven years. Going back to 2016, we heard about him having issues with his family. Rodgers’ brother even opened up about the tension a few years back.

When Rodgers made some comments about his Christian upbringing around a year ago, his family was reportedly upset over it.

It would be a surprise if Rodgers didn’t invite his own family to his wedding. That said, it doesn’t sound like the relationship has improved much, if at all.