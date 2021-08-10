Aaron Rodgers teases Packers reporter over his Crocs style

Aaron Rodgers had some fun teasing a reporter over the man’s Crocs-wearing style at Green Bay Packers camp on Tuesday.

Matt Schneidman, who covers the Packers for The Athletic, tweeted Tuesday morning that he was “getting bullied” by Rodgers for wearing Crocs with socks. Schneidman was obviously joking around, because he joked that the Packers should consider internal discipline for the quarterback.

Hi @packers I’m currently getting bullied by your starting QB at practice because I’m wearing crocs with socks because I decided to wear comfortable footwear and don’t need my bare feet sweating in this heat. Please consider internal discipline. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 10, 2021

Rodgers responded back on Twitter with a GIF from “The Hangover.”

Another Packers quarterback got in on the fun. Kurt Benkert praised Schneidman for at least having his Crocs in “sport mode.” Crocs have various “modes” based on the placement of the band.

Atleast they were in sport mode — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) August 10, 2021

Schneidman probably never thought in a million years that his tweet would end up becoming internet fodder, but here we are. You have to love football season.

We know someone else who would never stand for Crocs on a football field, that’s for sure.