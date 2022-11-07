Aaron Rodgers threw shade at Lions despite losing to them

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions on Sunday despite losing to them.

Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers lost 15-9 in Detroit in Week 9. The Packers quarterback went 23/43 for 291 yards, a touchdown and a very uncharacteristic three interceptions.

The loss dropped Green Bay to 3-6 and makes them more of a longshot to reach the postseason. The frustration from Rodgers over the loss was evident after the game.

“Can’t lose a game like that against that team,” Rodgers said after the game.

It’s one thing to say that the Packers can’t lose a game like that. But he specifically said they couldn’t lose a game like that to the Lions.

The Lions were a 1-win team entering the game. The Packers were the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs last season. But this year is a different season, and Green Bay is not that good, while the Lions are not inept.

Now Green Bay and Detroit have the same amount of losses. Pretty soon teams will be talking about the Packers as an embarrassing team to lose to.