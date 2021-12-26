Aaron Rodgers’ toe injury in worse shape after being stepped on

Aaron Rodgers had a big game on Saturday night, but there was one downside.

Rodgers threw for three touchdown passes in his Green Bay Packers’ 24-22 win over the Cleveland Browns. He looked good on the field, but he says his toe injury had a setback.

Rodgers told FOX’s Erin Andrews after the game that his toe was stepped on which undid all the progress he had recently made in his recovery.

“This was the first week that the toe felt really good,” Rodgers said. “So I was disappointed to get stepped on. It just kind of sent it right back to where I was a few weeks ago. But that’s the way it goes. It wasn’t on purpose. Frustrating, but we got the win.”

Royce Newman accidentally stepped on Rodgers’ toe during the game.

Rodgers said this was the best his toe had felt in weeks entering the game. Said the pain was "pretty intense" after Royce Newman stepped right on the toe. "We're hoping there wasn't a major setback tonight. It feels OK right now sitting here." — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 26, 2021

Rodgers had a good attitude about getting hurt, but he probably wishes he could have avoided the injury. Still, Packers fans should not be too concerned; Rodgers has played well even when injured.

Photo: Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports