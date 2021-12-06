Aaron Rodgers unaffected by Jordan Love’s COVID thanks to special rule

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, raising speculation about Aaron Rodgers’ status as a potential close contact. As it turns out, there is no reason for concern from Rodgers’ standpoint.

One rule in the NFL’s health protocols ensures that Rodgers will be able to play Sunday regardless of Love’s status. Rodgers is on a testing holiday due to his own recent bout with COVID-19. That means he does not have to isolate or take extra precautions despite his potential status as a close contact.

#Packers backup QB Jordan Love tested positive today for COVID-19, but Aaron Rodgers’ status for Sunday night against the #Bears won’t be impacted. Players on a 90-day testing holiday (as Rodgers is) don’t have to isolate as close contacts, regardless of vaccination status. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 6, 2021

Rodgers missed the Packers’ Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to his own positive test. That sparked a significant public furor over his vaccination status. Vaccination does not play a role in the testing holiday either, however.

The issue of close contacts is one that teams definitely worry about after what happened to the Denver Broncos’ quarterback room in 2020. Rodgers’ testing exemption ensures that the issue will not impact him this week.

Photo: Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports