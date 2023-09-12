Aaron Rodgers carted off field with ankle injury during first drive of his Jets career

Aaron Rodgers’ New York Jets career got off to a bad start.

Rodgers suffered an ankle injury during the Jets’ fourth offensive play from scrimmage on Monday night. Rodgers had been sacked on a 1st-and-10 play by Leonard Floyd. Rodgers initially stood up after being sacked, but he had trouble standing and went to the ground.

Rodgers then needed to be helped off the field.

Aaron Rodgers struggling to the locker room off the cart pic.twitter.com/2Tw3ePVKNm — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 12, 2023

The Jets quarterback went onto a cart and was taken off the field.

Aaron Rodgers was injured and helped off the field on the first Jets drive vs. the Bills. pic.twitter.com/vtKHRW566V — ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2023

Rodgers is in his first season with the Jets after being traded to the AFC East team. He had spent his entire career with the Green Bay Packers.

Former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson replaced Rodgers in the game. Rodgers was 0/1 in the game prior to exiting.

The former Packers quarterback was initially termed questionable to return. He was taken for X-rays on his foot/ankle and had a boot on his foot.