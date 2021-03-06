Aaron Rodgers’ date to host ‘Jeopardy’ has been set

Aaron Rodgers has long been a huge fan of the popular quiz show “Jeopardy!” Now he will have a chance to host the show.

Rodgers is one of several celebrities who have been chosen to guest host “Jeopardy!” as they search for a replacement for longtime host Alex Trebek, who died in November.

Rodgers will host 10 episodes of the show, which will air over the span of two weeks beginning on April 5.

Episodes hosted by Ken Jennings and show producer Mike Richards have aired so far.

Katie Couric, Dr. Mehmet Oz, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, actress Mayim Bialik, “Today” host Savannah Guthrie, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, and “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker are also set to be guest hosts for future shows.

Rodgers appeared on “Celebrity Jeopardy!” in 2015, winning the game and netting $50,000 for charity. He even compared meeting Trebek to meeting other iconic TV personalities from his youth, including Pat Summerall and John Madden.

Rodgers seems unlikely to get the permanent show hosting job because of a conflict with his NFL career, but we won’t count him out.