Adam Gase not expected to return as Jets head coach

The New York Jets have been the biggest embarrassment in the NFL this season, and that will likely cost Adam Gase his job.

Gase survived the Jets’ Week 10 bye without being fired and remains the team’s head coach. However, that may only be through the end of the season.

On ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” show last week, there was a discussion about whether the Jets would draft a quarterback if they end up with the No. 1 overall pick. There was some concern that a player like Trevor Lawrence might return to Clemson rather than play for a questionable franchise with a bad head coach.

That’s when Adam Schefter made his declaration about Gase.

“He’s not going to be the head coach,” Schefter said confidently.

If the Jets were going to fire Gase during the season, their bye week would have been an understandable time to do so. They chose not to though. They are last in the NFL in points scored and last in yards for the second year in a row. That doesn’t speak well of Gase, who is supposed to be an offensive-oriented head coach.