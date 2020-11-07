Joe Namath believes Trevor Lawrence could try to avoid Jets

The New York Jets’ greatest-ever quarterback could understand why Trevor Lawrence might not want to play for the franchise.

Joe Namath said Friday that he could see a scenario in which Lawrence might engineer a scenario in which he avoids the Jets, including a potential trade.

“Anything could happen in this world, damn near anything — except for the Jets maybe making the playoffs this year,” Namath told ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “It’s happened before, so why would it shock anybody?

“Thinking back to the Manning family and Eli Manning and San Diego, there are some people that may not want to go [to a certain team] for whatever reason.”

Namath added that Lawrence is “sensational.” He also praised Sam Darnold’s upside, but admitted he has “sometimes” been disappointed with the quarterback’s progress.

Lawrence has left the door open to returning to Clemson. A trade scenario, similar to Eli Manning engineering a move to the New York Giants on draft day 2004, is also plausible. Lawrence probably hasn’t thought about that. That said, when even Namath understands why someone might want to avoid the Jets, that’s a bad sign.