Adam Gase taking back play-calling with Sam Darnold returning

Adam Gase has gone back and forth with play-calling duties this season, and it appears he will resume calling plays for the New York Jets with Sam Darnold back in the starting lineup.

Darnold will return from his shoulder injury to face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Gase had given up offensive play-calling prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills last month, but ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reports that the head coach is taking the responsibility back. Gase is expected to call plays on Sunday with Darnold back.

The Jets are 0-10 and on the fast track to landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Many assume Gase is on borrowed time with the franchise, and the same could be true for Darnold. The former USC star is under contract with the Jets in 2021 and has a team option for 2022, but there has been a lot of talk about him potentially being traded this offseason.

Gase had previously indicated that he believed the Jets had a lot more problems than play-calling, and he seems determined to control his own fate down the stretch. New York has averaged just 14.9 points per game this season, which is by far the worst mark in the NFL.