Adam Gase does not seem open to giving up play-calling with Jets

The New York Jets have been an abomination on both sides of the ball this season, and significant changes could be coming after their 24-0 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. Head coach Adam Gase giving up play-calling duties will not be one of them.

Gase said last week that he has entertained the idea of giving up play-calling and is willing to do anything to help turn things around for the winless Jets. However, he said Monday that he is still a long way away from making that change.

Gase gets the play-calling question again: He says that's step 10 right now, and we're on step 2. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 19, 2020

Gase added that the Jets have other things they need to “sort through” before him giving up calling plays would be a consideration.

It’s almost as if Gase is daring the Jets to fire him at this point. Then again, he may know that they are only keeping him around to assure the results are as poor as possible so they can draft Trevor Lawrence next year.

After being shut out on Sunday, the Jets are now averaging just 12.5 points per game. That is the worst mark in the league by a wide margin. If the season ended today, that would be the worst scoring output for any team since the 2-14 St. Louis Rams in 2011.

Gase is supposed to be an offensive-minded coach, but his tenure with the Jets has been a disaster. All those troubling stats we heard about Gase earlier in the season have since gotten worse.