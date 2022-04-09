Adam Schefter criticized over reporting of Dwayne Haskins’ death

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter was criticized Saturday by some who found his reporting on Dwayne Haskins’ death insensitive.

Schefter was the first to report that Haskins was killed in South Florida after being hit by a car. In the original tweet with the news, Schefter wrote that Haskins “struggl(ed) to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL.” Some found Schefter’s decision to note Haskins’ struggles as insensitive in light of the news he was reporting.

Among those was former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who shared a screenshot of Schefter’s original tweet and sharply criticized the ESPN reporter.

How about “ Dwayne Haskins, son, husband, buckeye brother, friend, beloved teammate has passed away” TF his career ups and downs have to do with him unfortunately losing his life🤦🏾‍♂️ STFU! Let his family & friends grieve instead of throwing shade. Praying for the Haskins family!! pic.twitter.com/gb1D9KcgCQ — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) April 9, 2022

Another notable criticism came from NFL Network reporter James Palmer. Without naming Schefter, Palmer said he wished the news had come out “with a little more sensitivity and compassion.”

Absolutely devastating news. Thinking of Dwayne Haskins’ family and all those close to him. Sadly, I wish we would have all been informed of the news with a little more sensitivity and compassion. 🙏🏻 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 9, 2022

Schefter took the criticism seriously enough that he deleted the original tweet and posted a new one that did not reference Haskins’ NFL struggles.

Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before becoming Washington’s first-round pick and playing in Pittsburgh, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2022

Schefter has previously apologized for other cases where he was criticized for his initial reporting of certain instances. He may feel the need to say something about this case as well.

Photo: Feb 6, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; ESPN personality Adam Schefter talks during a segment before the Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports