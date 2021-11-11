Adam Schefter addresses his reporting of Dalvin Cook allegations

ESPN’s Adam Schefter addressed his reporting on allegations involving Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook on Wednesday.

Schefter appeared on Wednesday evening’s “SportsCenter” to give the latest update about where Cook stands with the NFL amid allegations of domestic abuse. At the end of his report, he addressed criticism of how he went about initially reporting the story.

Latest on the dual accusations involving Dalvin Cook and his ex-girlfriend: pic.twitter.com/YeBaEGynSD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2021

“In a case like this, it’s important to reach out to all sides for information and comment,” Schefter said. “When I got the information the other night, I didn’t do that, and I could have done a better job reaching out to the other people, especially on a story as sensitive and as significant as this. Didn’t do that properly, and it’s a reminder to slow down in this world.”

Schefter received some criticism for how he broke the Cook story on Tuesday. While he was the first to break the story, Schefter initially presented one sentence from Cook’s attorney regarding the matter. He did not include any details or context about the matter, and he did not note that the story was an allegation. He also did not include any comment from the alleged perpetrator’s side.

When details and evidence surfaced as part of Gracelyn Trimble’s allegations against Cook, it made it look like Schefter had set the narrative by only reporting Cook’s side of the story without any further context.

Cook has been accused of assaulting Trimble, his ex-girlfriend, last November. Cook alleges that Trimble entered his home without permission, maced him and his friends, and held them at gunpoint. More evidence on both sides continues to emerge publicly.