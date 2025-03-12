Adam Schefter seems fed up with the Aaron Rodgers situation

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants are in a bit of a holding pattern as they wait for a decision from Aaron Rodgers, and it sounds like Adam Schefter is tired of the star quarterback dragging his feet.

Shortly after the legal tampering window of free agency opened on Monday, Schefter reported that Rodgers has outstanding offers to become the starting quarterback of either the Steelers or Giants. As of Wednesday afternoon, the 41-year-old still had not made a choice.

Schefter spoke about the Rodgers situation during a Monday appearance on ESPN Milwaukee Radio’s “Jen, Gabe & Chewy” show. He indicated that he is not certain if Rodgers even wants to play and criticized the former MVP for taking so long to commit to a new team.

Dec 10, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) on the field after the game against the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

“I think the primary options are the Steelers and the Giants, and then does he even want to play — before we even get to Minnesota. I think people have come to the conclusion that he wants to play, but to me this shouldn’t be that hard, right?” Schefter said. “Like, the Steelers want you. The Giants want you. We’re seeing players across the league make decisions.

“It shouldn’t be that hard. Either you want to play, or you don’t. You want to play for Pittsburgh, or you don’t. You want to play for New York, or you don’t. … Are you gonna make a decision or are you gonna drag it out for four days or five days, a week. It’s not that hard. Make the decision and live with it, right? You’re never gonna be perfect.”

One theory is that Rodgers wants the Vikings to get involved and is waiting to see if that happens. He also could be trying to play the Steelers and Giants against one another in contract negotiations.

Schefter feels it has gone on long enough. Of course, he and Rodgers have a history of feuding.

Given that he led the New York Jets to a 5-12 record last season, Rodgers is fortunate to have two teams that are willing to make him their starting quarterback in 2025.