Adam Schefter says Aaron Rodgers has choice of 2 starting jobs

Aaron Rodgers has been searching for a team that is willing to offer him an opportunity to start, and it sounds like the former MVP quarterback has multiple options.

Rodgers has been viewed as a logical fit for the New York Giants, who moved on from Daniel Jones last season. A report on Monday then linked Rodgers to the Pittsburgh Steelers just ahead of the start of the NFL’s free agency legal tampering window.

During a special edition of ESPN’s “SportsCenter” on Monday, Adam Schefter said he believes both the Giants and Steelers are open to signing Rodgers to be their new starting quarterback. The Minnesota Vikings are another potential suitor, but they are committed to developing JJ McCarthy.

Aug 19, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during warmups for the Jets game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

“I think Aaron Rodgers is gonna have the opportunity, potentially, to start in two places. He could have the Pittsburgh job, if that’s what he wants. He could have the Giants job, if that’s what he wants,” Schefter said. “In Minnesota they are so squarely behind JJ McCarthy. They want him to be the guy. So if Aaron Rodgers is going there, it’s a little more disruptive than it would be if he was going to the Giants or to the Steelers.

“I think if he called the Giants right now and said, ‘I’d like to take whatever offer we were discussing,’ yes, I think he could go there. Do I think he could go to Pittsburgh? I think that’s possible.”

The Steelers said earlier in the offseason that they wanted to bring back either Justin Fields or Russell Wilson in 2025. They supposedly preferred Fields, and the former first-round pick agreed to a two-year deal with the New York Jets on Monday.

The big question is whether the Steelers view Rodgers as a significant upgrade over Wilson. Rodgers is 41 and led the Jets to a 5-12 record last season. Wilson led the Steelers to the playoffs.

Perhaps Pittsburgh feels Rodgers has more upside and can help them get the most out of their new star player.

It seems unlikely that there will be a bidding war for Rodgers at this point in his career, but he is in a good position if two teams truly want to sign him.