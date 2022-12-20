Adam Schefter makes interesting prediction about Gardner Minshew

Adam Schefter made an interesting prediction about Gardner Minshew on Monday.

Schefter reported on Monday that Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder in the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 15 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The ESPN reporter added that Hurts’ status for the Eagles’ Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys was uncertain.

Later, while appearing on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” program, Schefter made his prediction. He said he thought Minshew would end up starting on Saturday against Dallas.

“My guess is, [Jalen Hurts] doesn’t play, and we see Gardner Minshew on Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys,” Schefter said.

"My guess is, [Jalen Hurts] doesn't play, and we see Gardner Minshew on Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys."- Adam Schefter pic.twitter.com/UeIhuQ9cBn — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 20, 2022

Part of Schefter’s reasoning is that the 13-1 Eagles only need to win one of their remaining three games to clinch the top seed in the NFC. Hurts would probably want to play regardless of the circumstances, but some with the Eagles may want to hold him out so he can heal and be ready for the postseason.

Minshew is in his second season with the Eagles. He is an accurate passer and showed some big-play abilities during his first two NFL seasons with the Jaguars. The 26-year-old has passed for 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions during his NFL career.