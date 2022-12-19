Jalen Hurts may miss key divisional game

The Philadelphia Eagles may not have quarterback Jalen Hurts for a key divisional showdown against the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 24.

Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder during Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears and is uncertain to play Saturday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Hurts suffered the injury in the third quarter, though he finished the game without any apparent issues.

Eagles QB and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday's win over the Bears, per league sources. Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter, when Bears' DE Trevis Gipson drove him into ground. pic.twitter.com/KsWbMkCszW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 19, 2022

Considering Hurts was able to finish the game and is more or less questionable for Saturday, this does not sound exceptionally serious. However, it does come before a very significant game, as Philadelphia can clinch the NFC East with a win. Gardner Minshew would get the nod if Hurts is unable to go.

The Eagles will want Hurts available, and not just because he is an MVP candidate. The team might have some scores to settle thanks to one Cowboys player’s remarks.