Jalen Hurts may miss key divisional game

December 19, 2022
by Grey Papke
Jalen Hurts in pads

Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs off the field after loss against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles may not have quarterback Jalen Hurts for a key divisional showdown against the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 24.

Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder during Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears and is uncertain to play Saturday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Hurts suffered the injury in the third quarter, though he finished the game without any apparent issues.

Considering Hurts was able to finish the game and is more or less questionable for Saturday, this does not sound exceptionally serious. However, it does come before a very significant game, as Philadelphia can clinch the NFC East with a win. Gardner Minshew would get the nod if Hurts is unable to go.

The Eagles will want Hurts available, and not just because he is an MVP candidate. The team might have some scores to settle thanks to one Cowboys player’s remarks.

