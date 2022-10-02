Look: Adam Thielen wore awesome ‘Ted Lasso’ cleats in London

The Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints on Sunday played the NFL’s first London game of the season, and no one was more prepared for the occasion than Adam Thielen.

Thielen wore some awesome “Ted Lasso” cleats during the game. The shoes featured a portrait of Lasso, the famous character played by Jason Sudeikis, on one side and the “BELIEVE” banner from the AFC Richmond locker room on the other.

For those of you who have been missing out, “Ted Lasso” is an incredibly popular Apple TV series that is based in London. It follows an American former NFL coach on his journey overseas to coach a professional soccer club. That is why Thielen’s cleats were perfect for Sunday’s game.