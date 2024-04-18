Adonai Mitchell draws interesting criticism ahead of draft

Former Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell is widely considered to be one of the most talented players at his position, but scouts have expressed some unique concerns about him ahead of the NFL Draft.

Mitchell has been diagnosed as a Type 1 diabetic. Apparently, there is a belief among some talent evaluators that the 21-year-old does not take the condition seriously enough. Bob McGinn of Go Long wrote on Wednesday that multiple scouts expressed concern to him about the way Mitchell handles having diabetes.

“You’ve got to look out for it and he’s got to take care of himself,” one scout said. “Every diabetic does. There’s some questions but at the end of the day he’s a good player that hasn’t done anything overly malicious. He’s probably just immature.”

Another scout described Mitchell as “almost uncoachable” and having issues aside from his health. The scout said Mitchell is “a bit of a wild horse” and “doesn’t address the diabetic stuff in a mature way.”

“When his blood sugar’s off, he’s rude, he’s abrasive, he doesn’t pay attention in meetings,” the scout told McGinn. “It’s why you get really, really sh—y character reports coming out of Georgia and Texas. But when his stuff is normal, and they get him normal by lunch time, he’s out at practice high energy, best practice player, loves football…”

One prominent NFL player who is a Type 1 diabetic is Mark Andrews. The Baltimore Ravens shared an eye-opening video last season that showed just how much attention Andrews has to give to his condition during games.

Mitchell, who transferred to Texas from Georgia, had 55 catches for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns with the Longhorns last season. Many analysts have predicted that he will be drafted in the first round, but he is part of an extremely deep wide receiver class. He may have to do a better job of convincing teams that he takes his medical condition seriously.