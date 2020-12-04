Adrian Peterson offers concerning comment about D’Andre Swift

D’Andre Swift appears to be returning from a concussion he suffered at some point during or after the Detroit Lions’ Week 10 game, but some remarks Adrian Peterson made about the rookie this week were a bit unnerving.

Peterson told reporters on Thursday that Swift has not seemed like himself since he suffered the head injury. The veteran said it has been difficult to watch.

Adrian Peterson says D'Andre Swift hasn't been himself since suffering a brain injury, hasn't had the same energy level. Said it's been hard to watch. Swift did try to practice yesterday, was out today. — kyle meinke (@kmeinke) December 3, 2020

Swift rushed for 81 yards and added five catches for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Lions’ Week 10 win over Washington. He then landed in the NFL’s concussion protocol and has missed the past two games.

Swift practiced Wednesday and then cleared concussion protocol on Thursday, but he missed Thursday’s practice with what was called an illness. While he is technically on track to return for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, Peterson’s comments about Swift’s health make the situation worth monitoring.