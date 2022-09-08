Adrian Peterson eyeing 3 NFL teams, wants to keep playing

Adrian Peterson is preparing for his upcoming boxing match against Le’Veon Bell, but the star running back has not closed the book on playing in the NFL. He is still hoping to sign with a team at some point during the 2022 season, and he has a few in mind that he would like to play for.

Peterson spoke with TMZ about his NFL future. The 37-year-old said he anticipates teams reaching out to him once the regular season starts and injuries become an issue. When pressed to name a team that interests him, Peterson stressed that he wants to play for a Super Bowl contender. He then mentioned the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

“There’s a couple teams out there,” Peterson said. “The Buffalo Bills would be a good team. The Rams, I don’t know what their need is really or what need they have at running back. San Fran would be a good one. There’s a lot of teams that have an opportunity to advance far into the playoffs that I’ve thought about.”

Peterson spent the first 10 years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings. He has bounced around to several different teams since. He spent time with the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks last season, rushing for just 98 yards and two touchdowns in four total games.

While he does not seem to have much left in the tank, Peterson could get a call from a running back-needy team at some point. For now, his focus is on trying to take down another former Pro Bowler in his first ever boxing match on Saturday night.