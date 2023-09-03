AEW announces big news about CM Punk

CM Punk has had a tumultuous AEW stint over the last two years. With AEW’s latest announcement, it appears the wrestler and organization are now going their separate ways.

AEW has made the decision to terminate Punk’s contract “with cause, effective immediately.” Their official X account posted the statement Saturday, which included a message from president Tony Khan.

Khan took full ownership of the move to terminate CM Punk’s contract, stating that it was “ultimately my decision, and mine alone.”

“I am making the decision in the best interests of the many amazing people who make AEW possible every week,” said Khan.

Statement from All Elite Wrestling and Tony Khan pic.twitter.com/3MtW6MkGDf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 2, 2023

CM Punk’s termination is the culmination of AEW’s investigation of a backstage incident during the All In pay-per-view show held in London last Sunday. Punk reportedly got into an altercation with fellow wrestler Jack Perry behind the curtain. Punk allegedly threatened to quit on the spot and even confronted Khan off-screen during the event.

The All In PPV broke multiple attendance records and was considered a massive success for the company. The CM Punk-Perry altercation was seen as blemish on what appeared to be a night of monumental success — something Khan seemingly could no longer ignore.

CM Punk ended a seven-year hiatus from wrestling when he debuted with AEW in August 2021. While Punk helped grow the promotion’s audience, his tenure has been riddled with controversy ever since.