Could AFC championship game end up in Pittsburgh?

The AFC championship game could be held at a neutral site depending on how the playoffs shake out, and a report suggested a potential home for that game.

The NFL owners on Friday passed a resolution that would allow for a neutral site to host the AFC championship game in a few circumstances. The neutral site would come into play if the teams involved have an uneven record, and the cancelation of the Week 17 Bills-Bengals game is the only thing prevented one team from having had a chance at the No. 1 seed.

We already know that Indianapolis has turned down the chance to host the game.

93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi reported on Friday that Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, the home of the Steelers, could host a neutral site AFC championship game.

I had an NFL source tell me that he thinks if the neutral site AFC championship scenario plays out, the game will be in Pittsburgh at Acisure Stadium. That would be wild. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) January 6, 2023

Since Kansas City beat the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18 on Saturday, a neutral site game would only come into play if the Bills also win in Week 18 and the two teams meet in the championship game. If the Bills lose to the Patriots on Sunday, then even if the teams reach the championship game, it would not be a neutral site game.