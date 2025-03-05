AFC contender linked to potential DK Metcalf trade

One potential landing spot has already emerged for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf after he demanded a trade.

The Los Angeles Chargers are viewed around the league as a potential trade destination for Metcalf, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

The Chargers actually have some pre-existing ties to Metcalf. Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times pointed out that Chargers wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal formerly held the same position with Seattle, and Lal and Metcalf were very close. Metcalf has also spent offseasons working out in Los Angeles in recent years.

Even beyond the personal connection, the Chargers make sense as a destination for top wide receivers. As good as Ladd McConkey was as a rookie, he does not fit the profile of a No. 1 receiver, and Quentin Johnston has not worked out the way the Chargers hoped. There is a clear opening for someone to come in and seize the alpha role for themselves, and Metcalf would certainly qualify as the type of player who could do that.

Metcalf has asked the Seahawks to trade him, though it remains to be seen how eager the organization will be to accommodate his request. He is heading into the final year of his rookie contract, so any team that trades for him would likely also have to commit significant financial resources to him with a long-term contract.