Seahawks star has officially requested a trade

The Seattle Seahawks are looking to improve upon last season’s 10-7 finish, and they may have to do it without one of their top players.

Star wide receiver DK Metcalf has requested a trade from the team. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Metcalf does not view the Seahawks as a contender and wants to play for a team he regards as a contender.

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf has requested a trade, per source. The request came today after a series of conversations over the past two weeks. Metcalf prefers a contender. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 5, 2025

Sep 17, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; A detailed view of a Seattle Seahawks helmet during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

That has to be somewhat insulting for the Seahawks, who were close to being a playoff team last season, and shows what little faith Metcalf has in them.

Metcalf, 27, was a second-round pick by the Seahawks out of Ole Miss in 2019. He played six seasons for them and made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and 2023. In 15 games last season, Metcalf had 66 catches for 992 yards and 5 touchdowns. His best statistical season came in 2020 when he had 83 catches for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Seahawks reportedly have agreed to discuss options with Metcalf and may be ready to trade him. Metcalf has a $31.8 million cap hit for 2025. He is currently on a rookie contract.