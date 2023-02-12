AFC team has shown interest in Aaron Rodgers trade

Aaron Rodgers is taking some time to decide on his future, but that’s not stopping teams from showing interest in him.

If Rodgers decides to play again in 2023, the Green Bay Packers could trade him elsewhere. The New York Jets have been viewed as a team that would make sense as a landing spot. It’s no surprise that they have shown interest in the veteran quarterback.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Sunday that the Jets have inquired about Rodgers.

The New York #Jets have inquired about Aaron Rodgers’ availability with the Green Bay #Packers, per sources. A move that was expected as New York explores veteran options. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 12, 2023

Rodgers has two years left on the big-money deal he signed with the Packers before last season. He has a $58.3 million signing bonus for 2023 and a cap hit of $31.6 million. His signing bonus has already been spread out until 2026. There has been talk that he could restructure his contract if traded.

The Jets went 7-10 last season. They were fourth in the league in both points allowed and yards allowed. They have a strong defense in place and some nice offensive weapons in Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall. They seem to be a good quarterback away from being a playoff team.

There is another AFC team that Rodgers has also frequently been linked to.