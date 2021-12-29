Report: Jaguars to interview former Super Bowl-winning coach

The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially begun their search for a new head coach, and their first interview will be with a former Super Bowl winner.

Doug Pederson is set to meet with the Jaguars on Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The former Philadelphia Eagles coach will be the first of Jacksonville’s potential list of candidates to interview with the team.

Pederson, 53, was the head coach of the Eagles from 2016-2020. He led the team to a dramatic Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots in 2018. Many were shocked when he was fired just two years later.

The Jaguars appear to be casting a wide net with their coaching search. They have requested permission to interview several top coordinators. Pederson is not currently with any team, so that could be a factor in why he is interviewing first. Or, the timing could indicate that he is Jacksonville’s top choice.

Urban Meyer was fired as the Jaguars’ head coach after less than a full season with the franchise. Pederson is a former NFL quarterback, so there would be obvious appeal with having him coach Trevor Lawrence.

Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports