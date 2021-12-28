Report: Jaguars to interview 4 notable coordinators for head coach job

The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially begun searching for a head coach to replace Urban Meyer, and their list of potential candidates is taking shape.

The Jaguars have asked for permission to interview Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, according to reports. They have also requested permission to interview Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Jaguars also have requested permission to talk to Bucs’ DC Todd Bowles, per source. So Jacksonville is interested in both Bucs’ coordinators. https://t.co/0X0teLCV9A — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2021

Jaguars have requested permission to interview both Cowboys coordinators, DC Dan Quinn and OC Kellen Moore for their HC job, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2021

Leftwich and Bowles have been with the Bucs since Bruce Arians took the head coaching job in 2019. Both assistant coaches helped Tampa Bay win a Super Bowl last season.

Leftwich also played for the Jaguars. They drafted him with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2003 draft. The 41-year-old played for the team from 2003-2006. He was asked about being a head coaching candidate for Jacksonville earlier this month and was in no mood to answer the question.

Moore has been linked to multiple head coaching jobs over the past two seasons. The Cowboys almost lost him to a college job last offseason.

Both Bowles and Quinn have previous NFL head coaching experience. Bowles was the head coach of the New York Jets from 2015-2018. Quinn coached the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-2020. He led the team to the Super Bowl in 2016.

