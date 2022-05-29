Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson wants to ‘smack’ 1 star QB

Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson definitely wants to collect a few sacks at the NFL level, and there is one specific quarterback he would love to take down.

Hutchinson spoke to Saints defensive lineman Cam Jordan at the 2022 NFLPA Rookie Premiere and was asked if there was a specific quarterback he wanted to sack. Hutchinson cited Tom Brady, and that he would relish the opportunity to “smack” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

“I grew up dressing like Tom Brady for like Halloween and stuff,” Hutchinson said, via Joe Bucs Fan. “So like, if I were able to smack Tom Brady and get a sack on him, and hopefully, you know, talk some smack when we get up.”

Like brady, Hutchinson went to Michigan, and there’s clearly a healthy respect here. Still, what defensive lineman wouldn’t love to get a sack against Brady? Unfortunately for him, the Lions are not scheduled to play the Buccaneers this year, so he might be waiting a while.

Hutchinson just needs to be careful here. One young defensive lineman learned that calling out Brady isn’t always a great idea.