Bruce Arians sends warning to Chase Young over Tom Brady trash talk

Tom Brady is known for being motivated by trash talk and doubters, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians had a warning for one Washington player who’s already doing just that.

The Washington Football Team clinched the NFC East with their victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, meaning they will face the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round next weekend. Star pass rusher Chase Young could be heard leaving the field after the victory saying he was “coming” for Brady, adding “I want Tom.”

Chances Chase Young will come to regret this?pic.twitter.com/AZvv99XGWh — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 4, 2021

Naturally, the video was popular online, in part because some admired Young’s confidence and because others saw it as, essentially, poking the bear. Arians clearly falls into the latter category, sending a warning Young’s way about what trash talk can do to Brady.

“Yeah, we’ll have our hands full, but it’s one of those games that careful what you wish for,” Arians said when asked about Young’s remarks, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

To be fair, Young is certainly capable of backing it up. He has 7.5 sacks in what has been an excellent rookie season. That said, Brady thrives on big moments like this. Plus, he’s not afraid to give it back a little bit at times. Young may not quite realize what he’s in store for.