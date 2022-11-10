Aidan Hutchinson’s mom had fun with Aaron Rodgers

Aidan Hutchinson had a big game over the weekend, and his mom had some fun with an opponent afterwards.

Hutchinson recorded two tackles in his Detroit Lions’ 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. He also had his first career interception, which came on a 4th-and-goal play in the second quarter.

After her son’s Lions got the win, Melissa Hutchinson celebrated over Instagram. Melissa shared how the entire Hutchinson family had a nice sports weekend, with Aidan getting the interception, and one of their daughters winning a martial arts tournament.

Melissa made sure to note how Aaron Rodgers was caught smiling in a photo after the interception.

“A winning weekend of gold and cold moves …even Aaron rodgers was smiling (keep swiping to the end lol),” she wrote.

Melissa didn’t get carried away rubbing things in, but she did have some fun with it.

Who’s not having any fun though is Rodgers. His team has lost five games in a row and is now 3-6. Their schedule doesn’t get any easier with the Cowboys, Titans, and a visit to the Eagles in the next three games.

Maybe there will be some more people having fun with Rodgers over social media in the coming weeks.

H/T Barstool Sports