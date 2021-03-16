AJ Brown has hilarious reaction to Derrick Henry giving O-line gifts

Derrick Henry last season became the first 2,000-yard rusher in the NFL in nearly a decade, and the star running back wants to make sure he shows appreciation for the role his offensive line played in the remarkable season. But what about the wide receivers?

The Tennessee Titans tweeted a video on Tuesday that showed the flashy $2,000 chain necklaces Henry gifted to his offensive line.

Derrick Henry with a surprise for his O-Line @KingHenry_2 pic.twitter.com/ngAZDCSgci — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) March 16, 2021

Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown, who must be feeling a bit left out, had a hilarious response.

Brown was a beast for Tennessee in 2020, finishing with 70 catches, 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s also one of the better blocking receivers in the NFL, which is probably what he was referring to with his tweet.

Henry isn’t the first NFL star to give his offensive linemen awesome gifts, but perhaps the wideouts need to start getting more love. Brown has officially started that movement.