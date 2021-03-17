AJ Green agrees to one-year deal with Cardinals

A.J. Green is finally getting an opportunity to play for a team other than the Cincinnati Bengals next season, and that team is the Arizona Cardinals.

Green and the Cardinals have agreed to a one-year contract that could be worth up to $8.5 million, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The deal includes $6 million guaranteed.

Green, 32, appeared in all 16 games for the Bengals last season. He caught 47 passes for 523 yards and just two touchdowns. He missed the entire 2019 season with an injury.

A change of scenery should help Green as long as he can remain healthy. He joins a receiving corps that includes DeAndre Hopkins and Larry Fitzgerald, so the Cardinals certainly have veterans who are capable of making plays. Kyler Murray should be quite pleased with the Green signing.