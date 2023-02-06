7-time Pro Bowl WR announces his retirement

One of the best wide receivers of the past decade has called it a career.

AJ Green on Monday announced his retirement from the NFL. He shared a post on Instagram thanking all those who have supported him on his football journey with the University of Georgia, Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals.

“I’ve never been a man of many words, so I’ll keep this short. Thank you. Thank you to all who have supported, encouraged, and inspired me throughout my career. Special thank you to the University of Georgia, Cincinnati Bengals, and Arizona Cardinals for the opportunity to pursue my dreams. I’ve stayed true to the game and it owes me nothing. Be blessed.. Love y’all! The next chapter begins…” Green wrote.

Green was drafted by the Bengals with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He immediately established himself as one of the best playmakers in the league. Green made the Pro Bowl every season from his rookie year through 2017. He eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving in six of his first seven NFL seasons.

Injuries then slowed Green down, as he played in just nine games in 2018 and was sidelined for the entire 2019 seasn.

Green signed with Arizona in 2021 and played two seasons there. He had 24 catches in 15 games this past season.

Assuming he remains retired, Green finishes his career with 727 catches, 10,514 yards and 70 touchdown receptions.