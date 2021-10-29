AJ Green was lost on interception that cost Cardinals against Packers

The Green Bay Packers beat the Arizona Cardinals 24-21 in a fun Thursday night contest that came down to the very end, and the game ended on a surprising play. The play even seemed to surprise AJ Green.

The Packers were looking to extend their lead with under five minutes to play and had a 1st-and-goal at Arizona’s 1. They had a touchdown call overturned, and then they also incurred a delay of game penalty. They ended up improbably turning the ball over on downs and needed to protect their 24-21 lead.

The Cardinals got the ball back at their 1 and had to drive to get themselves into field goal range. They did even better than that and actually got the ball inside the 10 with just over a minute to go.

Rather than position themselves for a field goal, the Cardinals tried to score to win the game. They threw a 2nd-and-goal pass to Green, who seemed to have no clue the ball was coming.

What is AJ Green doing? pic.twitter.com/d9iKMfrKfO — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 29, 2021

Green even put his arms out after Rasul Douglas intercepted the pass as if to say “what happened?” There was speculation that Green thought it was a running play.

Whatever the reason, Green was definitely not on the same page as Kyler Murray, who was intercepted twice in the loss.

Arizona has now suffered its first loss of the season, leaving the NFL with no remaining unbeaten teams. Arizona and Green Bay are tied for the best record in the NFL at 7-1.