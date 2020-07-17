AJ Green signs franchise tag tender, hopes to retire as Bengal

A.J. Green is under contract with Cincinnati and hopes to continue his career with the Bengals.

Green and the team did not reach agreement on a long-term extension prior to Wednesday’s deadline for a player who received a franchise tag. But Green signed his tender on Friday and says he plans to play another four years and retire with the Bengals.

A.J. Green has a plan: “Play another four years and I hope to retire as a Bengal.’ — Geoff Hobson (@GeoffHobsonCin) July 17, 2020

That’s probably great to hear for Bengals fans, and for Joe Burrow.

Green did not play in any games last season due to an ankle injury and only played in nine games the season before. He’s 31 and has some injuries to overcome, but it sounds like that is his goal.

Perhaps the idea of teaming with the No. 1 draft pick at quarterback will rejuvenate Green and motivate him for the season. When healthy, he is among the top receivers in the league. And at around $18 million for the year, he’ll be paid like it in 2020. In his last full season, which came in 2017, Green had 75 catches for 1,078 yards and eight touchdowns.